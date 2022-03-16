Before And After He Was Kidnapped (Pictures)

He’s Abdullahi abubakar by name he’s a civil servant, he reside in regasa kaduna state. He mate the incident on his way to abuja from kaduna, and he last for almost a month but thank God he regain his freedom after the kidnappers received huge amount of money as a ransom… May Allah save our north and Nigeria at large….

Alhamdulillah my uncle Musa Dikko was released after 5 months of been hostage, he was kidnapped along kaduna Abuja road, as you reunite with your family May Allah continue to guide and protect us from those merciless and evil people �



