Belarus Officials Storm Nigeria For Proforce Armoured Personnel Carriers (Video)

Belarus Officials are In Nigeria to receive the ProForce Armoured Personnel Carriers they recently ordered from the Nigerian manufacturer.

The Nigerian firm has a roll call of clients including the UN and nations on the African continent, such as the armies of Chad, Mali, Rwanda, South Sudan, Niger, and the Central African Republic.

Belarus is the first European client of the firm, it is believed, with a few other nations there likely keen to patronise Nigerian expertise in armoured personnel carrier and MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected) technologies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzgc9sE9S_4&ab_channel=InterVlog

