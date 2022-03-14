Belarus To Buy Proforce Armored Vehicles From Nigeria

Nigerian company Proforce has reportedly signed a contract with Belarus for the delivery of defense equipment, possibly, armored vehicles.

With this contract, Belarus became the first European country to buy Nigerian defense products.

Proforce introduced Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles in December 2021. The Proforce PF Viper is a FAST ATTACK Infantry Assault Vehicle (IAV). It is a lighter and maneuverable version of a MRAP, designed to provide ballistic protection, ricocheting capability and mobility. The PROFORCE PF Viper is integrated with a fully independent suspension system which provides controlled mobility for all terrain. The monocoque body structure and optimized sidewall angles are designed for increasing the ballistic protection of the vehicle.

https://www.defenseworld.net/news/31566/Nigeria_s_Proforce_to_Supply_Armored_Vehicles_to_Belarus#.Yi4m42QpC_Y

