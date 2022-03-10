Benzema Breaks Champions League Record With Hat-Trick Against PSG

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has made Champions League history after the Spanish giants defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Benzema is now the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League match.

The Frenchman single-handedly pulled the LaLiga side into the quarter-finals, scoring all the goals as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1.

Madrid qualified with a 3-2 aggregate after losing 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

At the age of 34 years and 80 days, Benzema is now the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick in the Champions League.

The record was previously held by Olivier Giroud and Benzema has now pipped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Benzema’s total tally in the competition now stands at 76 goals, placing him fourth in the all-time list, behind Ronaldo, Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

