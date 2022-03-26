Betta Edu Faces Disqualification From APC Convention Over Electoral Act

Betta Edu, Cross River commissioner of health, faces disqualification in the contest for the national women leader position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — by virtue of the controversial Section 84(12) of the new Electoral Act.

The section provides that: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

TheCable understands that the party’s convention sub-screening committee may disqualify Edu on the grounds of the new law.

New national working committee (NWC) members will be elected during the ruling party’s convention which is scheduled for Saturday.

On Thursday, the ruling party opted to remain on the right side of the electoral act, announcing that political appointees elected as delegates would not be allowed to vote or be voted for at the convention.

The federal government recently said it is taking the “necessary steps” towards deleting the section.

Last Friday, a federal high court in Umuahia, Abia state, ordered the attorney-general of the federation to delete the section from the amended electoral act.



https://www.thecable.ng/sources-betta-edu-faces-disqualification-from-apc-convention-over-section-8412

