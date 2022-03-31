Between Mr Macaroni And A Twitter User Over Reopening Of Lekki Toll Gate

There was a mild drama between Mr Macaroni (Debo Adedayo) and a twitter user @funkemyfun, who questioned his stake in Lekki and wondered why he is staging a revolt in the planned reopening of Lekki toll gate.

We are live at the LCC and StakeHolders Meeting.

The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association Chairman has announced the decision of all Residents which is NO TO TOLLING!!!!!

What business do you have with LCC? Do you understand the importance of tolling at all? Besides, you don’t even live in Lekki so why are you spearheading a crusade of revolt?

1) I’m a Lekki Landlord Ma.

2) I have an office in Lekki Ma.

3) I have about 15 permanent staff and over 100 cast and crew members on and off that come to work for us every month at Lekki.

4) I only shared the decision of the residents and chairman.

So why are you crying ma?

