Bianca-Ebele Fracas: Soludo Apologizes For Breach Of Protocol

1. Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo hereby apologizes to all Anambra people, friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol. The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

2. Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.

3. God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

Joe C. Anatune

Head, Soludo Media Media.

