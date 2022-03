U.S. President Joe Biden has signed an order banning the sale or delivery by any other means of dollar bills to Russia, the White House said in a statement.

In particular, the order prohibits “the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of U.S. dollar-denominated banknotes to the Government of the Russian Federation or any person located in the Russian Federation.”

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/811698.html

