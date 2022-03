A man with name withheld was filmed trying to attempt suicide by jumping over Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge in Lagos State.

See The Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bpf9Cm1VeAA

Luckily for the man, he was rescued by some bike riders. They tried to hold him back so as to stop him from taking his precious life while some onlookers mocked him for attempting suicide.

What did you think might be the cause of this attempted suicide?

Source: LindaIkejiBlog’s Instagram Page.

