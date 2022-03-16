Some parts of the country were on Tuesday thrown into darkness following another system collapse of the National Grid.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Mr Felix Ofulue, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the partial collapse of the grid in a public notice.

The Electricity Distribution Companies said the collapse of the grid occurred at 5.10 p.m on Tuesday.

They said the collapse had disrupted power supply within their networks with their customers experiencing blackouts.

“Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of another system collapse on the national grid which occurred at 5:10 p.m today (Tuesday).

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

Once again we apologise for the inconvenience,” Eko DisCo said in a statement.

On his part, Ofulue said Ikeja Electric had received notification of the collapse and was waiting for the grid to be restored.

NAN reports that the collapse is happening barely 48 hours after the national grid collapsed at 10.40 a.m on Monday resulting in blackouts in some parts of the country.

Supply was, however, restored to the grid at 12.20 p.m by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

https://punchng.com/blackout-worsens-as-national-grid-suffers-second-collapse-within-48-hours/

