Blind Psychic, Baba Vanga Said Putin Would Become ‘Lord Of The World’ (Pics)

LORD OF THE WORLD: Blind psychic Baba Vanga – who is known as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ and correctly predicted 9/11 – claims Russian president Vladimir Putin will become ‘Lord of the World’

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the 9/11 attacks once claimed that president Vladimir Putin is to become ‘Lord of the World’.

Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, predicted in a 1979 interview that Russia was to dominate the world.

She also made a frightening prediction about World War Three and the potential use of nuclear weapons.

During the interview with writer Valentin Sidorov, she said Putin’s ‘glory’ will remain ‘untouched’.

‘Too much is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia,’ BirminghamLive reported.

‘All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.

‘All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world.’

Vanga is believed to have a knack for predicting major events across the globe, namely the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

It is claimed that during her 50-year career, she also predicted the Coronavirus pandemic, Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

The psychic reportedly predicted the Covid outbreak ‘years ago’ when she warned: ‘The corona will be all over us.’

She gained notoriety after supposedly predicting the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000.

The submarine sank 12 months after Vanga claimed the Kursk was to be ‘covered with water’ and the ‘whole world will weep over it’

