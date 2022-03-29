Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Man Found In Uncompleted Building In Delta (Graphic)

A 24-year-old man who was declared missing last week, has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Delta State.

Frank Egbepade was last seen on March 7 after he paid a visit to some friends.

His decomposing body has now been found in an uncompleted building in Ughoton, in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Cause of His Death has not yet been ascertained, As At The Time Of Filing This NaijaCover Report.

He was preparing to write the JAMB exams before his demise.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

