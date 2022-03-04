Boiled Yam And Nigerian Fish Sauce (Pictures)

Tired of using eggs for your boiled yam? Then you should try this boiled yam and Nigerian Fish Sauce recipe.

Goes perfectly with yam, pasta and even rice. However today we would be pairing it with yam. Thankfully there is sweet old yam in the Nigerian market currently.

But if you want the good ol yam and eggs, you can find the recipe HERE.

INGREDIENTS

– Fresh tomatoes

– Scotch bonnet

– Onions

– Smoked/Fresh mackerel (aka) Titus

– Yam

– Parsley flakes

– Ginger (paste or dry)

– Garlic (paste or dry)

– Vegetable oil

– Seasoning cubes

– Curry

– Thyme

– Salt

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...