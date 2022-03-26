Bola Tinubu Meets With Former National Assembly Members (Photos)

Today, I had a friendly and interactive session with a gathering of former National Assembly members who belong to our party, the APC.

Our conversation bordered on a number of pressing national issues and I sought their advice and support, as wise and experienced leaders of the party, in partnering with me in my quest to become the Presidential Candidate of our party and to win the general elections next year for all APC candidates.

~Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu~

