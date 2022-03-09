Bola Tinubu Wishes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo A Happy 65th Birthday

Asíwájú Tinubu wishes VP @ProfOsinbajo a happy 65th birthday

All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, wishes Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo a most happy and fulfilling birthday as he clocks 65 today. https:///wH6N7uMUhZ

He noted Prof. Osinbajo’s positive role both as deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his able work as Commissioner for Justice & Attorney-General in Lagos State while Asiwaju Tinubu was Governor.

Asíwájú Tinubu asked that God Almighty grant this public servant and excellent legal mind continued good health, peace and well-being for himself, his loving wife and children and that Almighty God guard and keep them all, ..

… as He also watches over the lives of all Nigerians, wherever they may be in the world.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1501305831077384193?t=0EIfIYIwch4t0uk8GdaQ1A&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...