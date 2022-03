Even though over 10 persons have been reported dead after the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train on Monday night, list of injured passengers have been obtained by LEADERSHIP.

In the list, made available to LEADERSHIP, the injured passengers were Haruna Muhammed; Mohammed Modibo; Ibrahim Wakili; Yakubu Nuhu; Abdulahi Yahay; Ismail Saidu; Abdumalik Rasheedat; Umar Mohammed.

Others are, Hadiza Umar; Musa Ishawan; Aisha Yusuf; Mohammed Ameen; Abubakar Hauwau; Aliyu Sulaiman; Olaosebikan Bilikisu and Mrs Leola Abdulbasit.

https://leadership.ng/bombed-abuja-kaduna-train-see-full-list-of-injured-passengers-onboard/

