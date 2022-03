A young lady identified simply as Hajara whose wedding is supposed to hold today being March 12 couldn’t live witness it.

Salemgists gathered that the wedding was to take place today at Masaka Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Hajara died yesterday after she complaint of headache.

The decease was buried today according to Islamic rites.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CbA3XzbAchk/?utm_medium=copy_link

