Brighton Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Full Time)

It is certainly ironic to see Brighton and Liverpool locking horns at 12:30PM once again – nearly two years on from Klopp’s impassioned rant at the Amex over lunchtime games following his side’s European endeavours – but the Seagulls do not enter the contest in the best of form.

Graham Potter’s side have lost their grip on a top-half spot after a dismal run of results and could not stop the Newcastle United juggernaut at St James’ Park, with Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar netting before Lewis Dunk’s consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

The Seagulls did at least manage to end a three-game streak without a Premier League goal, but a fourth successive defeat in the top flight leaves them down in 13th in the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures as one of four sides currently sat on 33 points.

The two-point gap to ninth-placed Southampton could very well be increased depending on the midweek batch of results, but Potter’s side have lost their golden touch in recent weeks and have also conceded at least two goals in each of their four recent defeats.

Brighton have also picked up just one win from their last 10 Premier League matches at the Amex since the start of October – taking just two points from the last 12 on offer at home and scoring a mere 10 goals on familiar territory all season – and Liverpool are in no mood to let up.

