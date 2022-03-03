Britain’s Richest Man Is Reportedly Interested In Buying Chelsea (Pix)

Britain’s richest man and Chelsea season-ticket holder Jim Ratcliffe ‘among three interested groups’ as Roman Abramovich appoints US bankers to seal £3bn sale of the club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly among those interested in buying Chelsea after Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be selling the London club.

The Sun claim Ratcliffe – the wealthiest man in the UK – is considering putting in an offer via his Ineos empire.

The 69-year-old has a net worth of £6billion and is reportedly a season ticket holder at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood he will face competition from at least two other groups should he make a bid.

Ratcliffe already has an interest in two clubs overseas having bought Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport in 2017, while also owning French side Nice.

Abramovich sensationally confirmed that Chelsea is up for sale on Wednesday, with the Russian oligarch reportedly slapping a £3billion asking price on the London club while also writing off the £1.5billion debt he is owed from it.

In a surprise development, the Russian broke his silence to confirm he is in the process of selling Chelsea FC – with proceeds of the prospective sale to be donated to the victims of war in Ukraine.

MailOnline reported on Wednesday morning that the club had been put on the market, with a view to recouping at least £3billion, as Abramovich seeks to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin and sanctions imposed on Russia by the west over its devastating and illegal invasion of Ukraine.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10571643/British-billionaire-Jim-Ratcliffe-three-interested-groups-Roman-Abramovich-confirms-sale.html

