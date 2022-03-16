British Father Who Travelled To Ukraine To Fight Flees Back To UK

British father who travelled to Ukraine to ‘join resistance’ against Russia flees back to UK fearing a ‘suicide mission’ and after ‘getting some real grief’ from his wife and son, 16

• Ben Spann, 36, returned to the UK fearing he joined a ‘suicide mission’ in Ukraine

• Chose to return after ‘getting some real grief’ from his wife and son, 16, at home

• He had flown into Poland and then crossed over to Ukraine to ‘join the resistance’

By LAUREN LEWIS FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 15:53, 15 March 2022 | UPDATED: 16:13, 15 March 2022

A British father who travelled to Ukraine to ‘join the resistance’ against Russia has fled back to the UK.

Ben Spann, 36, returned to the UK after becoming worried he had joined a ‘suicide mission’ after he got ‘some real grief’ from his wife and son, 16, for travelling to the war zone.

Spann, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, went to Ukraine because he ‘thought it was the right thing to do’ despite having no military experience or connections to the country.

He spent five days in a safe house in western Ukraine with four former British soldiers before deciding it was an ‘absolute nightmare’ and fleeing back to the UK.

But Spann, who founded the charity Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife, told Sky News he now ‘regrets’ leaving Ukraine and the older soldiers because ‘I feel like I let them down a little bit’.

However, he recommended that other ‘non-military people’ not to travel to Ukraine because they ‘can be more of a burden’.

Ben Spann, 36, has fled back to the UK after travelling to Ukraine to ‘join the resistance’ against Russia because he got ‘some real grief’ from his wife and son, 16, for going to the war zone

Spann (pictured with men in military gear in Ukraine) went to Ukraine because he ‘thought it was the right thing to do’ despite having no military experience or connections to the country

Daily Mail

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...