BUA Chairman Promises Nigerians Not To Increase Prices Of Products For Now

The Chairman, BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, has promised Nigerians that the company will not increase the price of its products now or during the upcoming Ramadan period.

The Chairman, Kano Singer Market Association and major commodities dealer, Alhaji Muhammadu Adakawa, disclosed this during a press briefing held in Kano to address the recent increase of prices of products by some companies.

He said the Chairman of BUA Group Companies had reassured him and asked him to tell his customers, and Nigerians that it would maintain the current prices of its products all through the upcoming Ramadan fasting period.

Alhaji Adakawa also noted that recently some companies have implemented an increase of N1500 on a 50kg of refined sugar but he sought assurance that BUA would not follow suit based on the company’s earlier public promise.

“Therefore, the management has instructed me to let the public know that it will not increase its product’s price now and also through the Ramadan period,” he said.

https://saharaweeklyng.com/bua-chairman-promises-nigerians-not-to-increase/

