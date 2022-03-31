Budget Approval Delay Primary Reason For Pending January & February Stipend

Reports online confirms that the delay in the approval of the financial budget by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the President is the primary reason for the delay in January and February stipend payment.

Their are speculations that the President might approve the budget by Friday 1st of April, if the budget can be approved by the stipulated date, then Npower Batch C Volunteers should start seeing changes on the Npower NASIMS payroll status by April.

The Npower NASIMS management apologizes for the delay in the January and February stipend and states that the delay is not from them but from the President approving the National Social Investment Programme budget.

