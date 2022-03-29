Buhari Meets Security Chiefs Over Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack. Issues Directives (Pics)

At my Meeting with Security Chiefs at the State House this afternoon, following the dastardly terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line, I issued the following Directives:

—Immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the Integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring (ISSM) Solution for Abuja—Kaduna Rail Line

—Extension of the ISSM Solution to cover the Lagos—Ibadan Rail Line

—Rescue of all kidnapped passengers, and a Manhunt for the terrorists, to ensure they are all made to face justice for the heinous acts.

—The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) management is to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

My earlier directive about that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists stands. Anyone found unlawfully wielding an AK 47 should not be spared! No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

I am deeply pained by this attack, the second of its type. The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; our thoughts are with the families of the deceased, and prayers for the injured.

I commend the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response, and all the emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

Nigeria will overcome the forces of evil. We will not relent until this is accomplished.



