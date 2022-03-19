Buhari Most Hit By Fake News — Mamuzee Twins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz4IRm1kUX0

The singing duo Mamuzee Twins have said President Muhammadu Buhari is the most hit by the spread of fake news in the country.

Andos and Akpos said the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is cloned by one Jubril from Sudan is the height of fake news which they say can traumatize the President’s wife and his children.

The twins had recently launched a campaign against fake news with the hashtag, Say No To Fake News.

They also called for adequate sanctions against purveyors of fake news to serve as deterrence to intending offenders, saying fake news is not restricted by status or boundary.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/03/buhari-most-hit-by-fake-news-mamuzee.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...