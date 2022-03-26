Buhari, Sanwo-Olu To Attend 13th Tinubu Colloquium

President Muhammadu Buhari and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, are expected to attend the 13th session of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu colloquium.

In a statement on Friday, Gbenga Omotoso, chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the colloquium, said the event will take place on March 29.

He said Olufemi Bamiro, former vice-chancellor of University of Ibadan; and Temie Giwa-Tubosun, group chief executive, Life Bank, are expected to speak at the colloquium.

He added that this year’s edition, which will also mark Tinubu’s 70th birthday, will examine global development issues and the importance of good governance for Nigeria.

“Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu colloquium have announced that this year’s edition will examine emerging global development issues and the importance of good governance for Nigeria to be an influential and respected member of the international community,” the statement reads.

“The colloquium, which is in its 13th edition, will take place on Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman. Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the chief host.

“Professor Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, the keynote speaker, is expected to engage the central theme, ‘Pivoting Nigeria into the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance’.

“The colloquium will also feature a panel session where some of Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs will discuss on ‘Technology, Entrepreneurship and the Future of Work’.

“The panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creation Hub, as the Lead Discussant. Other panelists include Samson Ogbole, Managing Director, Soiless Farms; Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Group Chief Executive, Life Bank; Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Co-founder, Jand2Gidi and Lot Madaki, Chief Executive Officer, Madaki Shoes.”

Speaking on the essence of the colloquium, Omotoso described Tinubu as “an extraordinary statesman who has committed himself to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations”.

“The theme speaks to the person and values of Asiwaju Tinubu. To celebrate his 70th birthday, this year’s colloquium theme is most appropriate,” Omotoso added.

“We are talking about an outstanding public servant, who is an advocate of good governance in Nigeria and Africa. He demonstrated this as Governor of Lagos in 8 years where he laid the solid foundation for the progress and prosperity of Lagos State that we all talk about today.”

