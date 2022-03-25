Buhari Should Campaign For His Candidate At Eagle’s Square – Fayemi (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtj4294RgY&feature=emb_imp_woyt

The governor of Ekiti State, John Olukayode Fayemi, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and campaign at the All Progressive Congress national convention billed to take place at Eagle’s Square, Abuja on Saturday.

Fayemi who is said to be lobbying for the position of the party’s national secretary for an Osun candidate against the decision of the presidency which wants a candidate from Ondo State made this known while responding to questions in an interactive session with the Daily Trust.

According to him, “As for your question on whether the President (Muhammadu Buhari) has anointed anyone, I do not know of that. But the President is well within his rights to have a preferred candidate… if his candidate wins, fine; if his candidate loses, fine.”

The governor’s response has generated a lot of talks among the party chieftains as it is seen by some as an unfair statement against the president. It is said that the Ekiti State governor is making attempts to challenge the president or counter his decisions.

Some wondered why a state governor could assume so much power to drag the president out and ask him to become a canvasser.



