Buhari Unites APC Governors Ahead Of National Convention

In a fence-mending meeting held on Wednesday in Aso Villa, President Muhammadu Buhari has managed to unite governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for Saturday.

In attendance at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 governors from Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Borno, Niger, Jigawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Imo states.

There’s been discordant tunes among the governors over the leadership of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Some of the governors, who were in the majority, had earlier concluded plans to revolt against President Buhari at the convention by working against his anointed candidates.

Led by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the aggrieved governors had resolved to sponsor candidates against the preferred choice of President Buhari for available positions into the National Working Committee (NWC) at the convention.

They also resolved not to give any cooperation to the Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). This has led to paucity of funds for the party, a situation that has threatened the national convention.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting, chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the governors are back on the same page and they are working towards the process to produce consensus candidates ahead of the convention.

The governors pledged to align with any candidate of Buhari’s choice, especially for the chairmanship position which will be keenly contested this weekend.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday, a chieftain of the party who spoke on condition of anonymity, commended the president for quickly putting the meeting together.

He said it would have been disastrous for the party if the governors went to the convention divided.

“I think we should commend the president for quickly calling the meeting where the differences were ironed out. Imagine if the governors had gone to the convention with bickering and animosity. That would have signaled the end of our party. “The truth is that President Buhari is a major part of APC’s problem”.

When the governors presented the facts to him, he was the one that gave Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello the instruction to take over as acting national chairman. When the other group backing Buni later had access to him, he then asked Buni to return to his position.

“If you noticed the letter he wrote to Governor Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum on why Buni should return to his position, he copied Governor Sani Bello as acting national chairman.

“If not that the president endorsed Sani Bello’s take over, will he recognise him as acting chairman?” When asked if the president has anything to lose since he is not contesting again, our source said, “He (Buhari) has a lot to lose because the governors will not allow him install a successor.

“It is a humiliation for every outgoing executive, either governor or president if you are not allowed to choose your successor. There is a gang up against the president and the governors would have carried out the threat because they have the capacity to do that if they are united”.

https://independent.ng/buhari-unites-apc-governors-ahead-of-national-convention/

