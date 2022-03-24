Buhari’s Candidates Will Slug It Out – Fayemi Rejects Consensus Candidates

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has denied supporting candidates that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

There has been crisis in the ruling party over the choice of the next National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Daily Trust had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman created rift in the party.

But as parts of move to settle this, Buhari had met with governors at Aso Rock on Wednesday after which an agreement was reportedly reached on consensus.

A governor from the North West told Daily Trust that there was no objection when the endorsement of Adamu was raised. He said the issue of the national secretary was also resolved.

A top source, while corroborating the governor’s statement, said during the villa meeting, the governors aligned themselves with President Buhari’s position on Adamu.

“They aligned with the president’s position on Adamu as the national chairman while all other positions are as per the zoning earlier approved by the president,” the source said.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said a truce has been reached to fill the NWC positions through consensus.

He said the PGF was in support of the chairmanship candidate being backed by President Buhari although he refused to name the candidate.

But speaking at a high-level policy dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Thursday, Fayemi denied supporting candidates endorsed by the president.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-fayemi-rejects-consensus-agreement-says-buharis-candidates-will-slug-it-out-at-apc-convention

