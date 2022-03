“Som1 got injunction dt APC Convention must not hold&Buni hid the injunction, kept it like a time bomb but we’ve unravelled it, it will be vacated.APC won’t go down bec of inordinate ambition of some govs. All of us will remain in Abuja until we conclude the convention”

El-Rufai

https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1501635734591188996

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...