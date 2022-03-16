Buni Visits Buhari In UK Amid APC Leadership Crisis (Pictures)

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, has paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom.

Buhari had left Nigeria for the UK on March 6 for a medical checkup.

The Yobe governor, who was in charge of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee before Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger, took over, is said to be on a medical trip abroad.

Buni was said to have written a letter to the committee requesting a leave of absence, but Bello had denied receiving such a letter.

The Yobe governor’s visit to Buhari comes amid controversy in the APC over leadership of the caretaker committee and plans to scuttle the party’s convention scheduled for March 26.

The crisis in the party has also seen governors taking sides over the matter, including Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, who said Buni had secured a “nuclear weapon” to destroy the party’s planned convention, while Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, had described his colleagues working against the party as “Yahoo Yahoo governors”.

Meanwhile, Buhari waded into the matter on Sunday, and warned leaders of the party against “distractions” ahead of the convention.

See photos of Buni’s visit to Buhari below.

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-buni-visits-buhari-in-uk-amid-apc-leadership-saga/amp

