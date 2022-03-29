Buratai Visits, Congratulates New APC Chairman, Senator Adamu

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and NIgeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) on Monday, paid an unscheduled visit on the new All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The visit was paid on the ruling party’s chairman at his country home in Keffi.

During the visit, he congratulated him on his emergence, adding that he has no doubt that his tenure would lead to more positive exploits for the party.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide and protect him in his new role.

Responding, Senator Adamu thanked him for the visit, while assuring that the will use all the resources at his disposal in ensuring that NIgeria prospers, as the chairman of the ruling party.

It would be recalled that Ambassador Buratai attended the APC National Convention that held on March 26, as a Diplomatic observer.

