Burglars Stole My World Cup Medal – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says burglars stole his World Cup winner’s medal when they broke into his home.

The France international, 29, spoke of his “family’s worst nightmare” last week when his home was burgled during his side’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

His two young children and their nanny were in the house at the time.

“The main thing is that my children are well,” he told Le Figaro.

France won the World Cup in 2018, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow with Pogba scoring France’s third goal.

Speaking about what was taken, he said: “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked.”

Pogba has been at United since re-joining the club in a then-world record £89m transfer from Juventus in 2016. His contract runs out in the summer.

Pogba is currently away with France before friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

“This break gives me a real breath of fresh air,” he added. “I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride.”



https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60843380

