Burial Of 20 People Who Drowned While Fleeing From Bandits In Niger State (Pics)

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7054774/children-others-fleeing-bandits-attack

20 people, including women and children who drowned in Guni-Zumba river while fleeing bandits attacks have been buried.

The victims escaped when bandits attacked Guni and Kurgbaku communities of Munya Local Government Area of Niger state but they got drowned while crossing the river to Zumba and Gwada IDP camps through the boat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when bandits simultaneously invaded the two communities, forcing the locals to flee, salemgists learnt.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CbvgNhsARKU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...