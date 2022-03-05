Burnley Vs Chelsea 0 – 0 – (Live)

Burnley’s recent form has been impressive, picking up seven points from three matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace between February 19 and February 26, but they will enter this match off the back of a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Leicester City on Tuesday.

The result left the Clarets in 18th position in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand, while they are just two points behind 16th-placed Leeds United and have a match spare on the Whites.

Newcastle United have propelled themselves up the table in recent weeks, but Brentford and Leeds will certainly both be looking over their shoulders at a vital stage of the campaign, and Burnley have a huge match away to Brentford next weekend before opening April at home to Manchester City.

Sean Dyche’s side have only won three Premier League matches this season, which is the worst record in the division, but they have only lost four of their 12 fixtures at Turf Moor, drawing six times in the process.

Burnley have also not beaten Chelsea in the Premier League since August 2017, when they won 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, but the points were shared in a 1-1 draw in London earlier this season, with Matej Vydra netting late to cancel out a first-half effort from Kai Havertz.

