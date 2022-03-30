Business Owners, What’s Your Experience With Bad Staff?

My friend owns liquor store, sells hundreds of thousands a day but accountability is never easy, he caught one of his boys stealing a pack of andre(4500×6),on arresting him he discovered his its been going on for long, a boy on 20k salary has been lodging in 25k per night hotels, on checking his phine, he de use drink of 60k wash hand for club, dey carry different gitls up an down, using 180k iPhone still bought same phone for a girl..

Do you know the number of Nigerian companies that used thousands of Dollars to send the staff abroad for two to three years training with the expectation the staff will work for them for at least 10 years, all of a sudden when the stuff is done he decides that he is bigger than the job and leaves, do you think the company would ever try that with anyone else workers are the most poisonous of all, generally they don have pity, they would steal until the business crashes.

