Businessman Shot Dead By Gunmen In Onitsha, One Month To His Wedding (Photos)

A Businessman has died after he was shot by gunmen in Anambra state just hours after he was seen partying with friends, NaijaCover Reports.

The man, identified simply as KC, was seen at the mall On, March 27th, with his fiancée before he was killed.

He was also seen on the same day with his fiancée and friends at a traditional wedding at Aguluzigbo in Anaocha, Anambra State.

He was killed later on Sunday evening, March 27, with his fiancée present.

Gunmen attacked him and he refused to let go of his Venza so he was shot and the men made away with the car.

He was supposed to get married to his fiancée in April, during the Easter holiday.

