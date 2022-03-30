CAF Official Dies Following Stampede After Ghana Vs Nigeria Game In Abuja (Pix)

Heartbreaking as CAF Official Dies Following Stampede After Ghana Versus Nigeria Game in Abuja

• A CAF official has lost his life following the violence that erupted after the Ghana versus Nigeria game in Abuja

• Dr Joseph Kabungo was CAF’s Doping Officer for the second leg of the World Cup play-off between the West African rivals

• The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola stadium to qualify for the tournament in Qatar

The Confederation of African Football’s Doping Officer for the game between Ghana and Nigeria, Dr Joseph Kabungo, has died after violence erupted at the end of the match in Abuja. Dr Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian medical practitioner, is reported that have lost consciousness after he was beaten and stepped on as fans try to make their way out of the stadium due to stampede. In a post on Twitter by British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, his death was confirmed after he was rushed to the hospital.

“Sad news: I understand that an official for the Super Eagles of Nigeria v Ghana Black Stars match (not a referee or assistant referee) died in Abuja today,” he wrote in an early tweet.

He then added: “Update: His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. Cause of death not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA and the government of Zambia have been duly informed.”

A Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, who was at the venue also gave a vivid account of the sad incident.

“They beat him, he fell and they throded on him. He lost consciousness was rushed to an ambulance closer to the Ghana dressing for CPR. The entire Ghanaian contingent watched on as resuscitation attempts were made with oxygen mask. He was taken to hospital later and now this. Sad,” he replied Osasu’s tweet.

CAF is yet to release an official statement but it is understood the family of the official have been noted.

Nigeria fans vandalize properties at Moshood Abiola stadium after Ghana game

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that a heartbreaking video has emerged on social media where aggrieved Nigerians were spotted destroying valuable things at the MKO Abiola stadium after Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Ghana. Nigeria on Tuesday night, 29 March, missed the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the away goal rules helped the Black Stars to pick their ticket for the prestigious tournament.

The Super Eagles played a goalless draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg in Kumasi with the hopes that they would do something great in the return leg, but they were unable to win.

