Can 5 Million Get Him To Canada On A Work Visa?

Good day fam, my bros wish to send me out the country urgently . The agent I met said 5m on a work visa to Canada . Will that money be okay ? And, can someone actually get a Canada work visa for such amount?

Please help me it’s urgent

