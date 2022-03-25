Cardiff Mum Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She “Felt The Baby’s Head Coming Out”

A Cardiff mum claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until she woke up needing to go to the toilet then gave birth in the middle of the night.

Nicola Thomas had gone to bed the night before after experiencing some discomfort but put it down to her period, which had continued to have throughout her surprise pregnancy.

The 36-year-old took some paracetamol, continued with household chores like doing the washing, and put the children to bed before going to sleep herself, Wales Online reports.

But at around 3am on March 15, when she woke up was woken up by her three-year-old daughter Blayke needing to go to the bathroom, things took an unexpected turn.

It was only when she started pushing where she was that she was quickly confronted with the reality of the situation: she was in labour.

She said: “I just put my hands down there and felt the baby’s head.”

Nicola then had to ask Blayke to wake her 14-year-old sister Ellis in order to help deliver the baby.

Nicola said: “She delivered the baby, checked the cord wasn’t wrapped around her neck. I’m hoping she’ll be a midwife now when she’s older.”

Despite Nicola’s hopes for her eldest’s future she said Ellis was far too shocked and put off by the experience to ever repeat the situation but successfully delivered her new sister Baylee-Rae who weighed in at 6lb 15oz.

An ambulance swiftly arrived at the home where the paramedics also shared their disbelief at the surprise birth.

After a five-day stint in hospital, completing all necessary checks as Nicola hadn’t known to attend pre-natal scans, mother and baby are both well and home adjusting to their new life.

Nicola said: “I just had no idea. With the other two [pregnancies] I was so unwell – I had morning sickness, I was just sick so much with the first two, and this time nothing. It’s just nuts it is.

“I’m staying with my mum this week just getting used to it, having a three-year-old going back and forth to nursery as well.”

Nicola’s family have all been quick to get on board and help out following the surprise delivery, buying all new baby clothes and items that most parents have months to get together.

“I’d chucked it all [from before] out so my family members have been rushing around getting everything.”



