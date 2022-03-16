Cat Video: Kurt Zouma, Brother Charged Under Animal Welfare Act

Previous Threads:

“Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”



SOURCE

“West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma. Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club.

“It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries. For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the club will be making any further comment at this time.”



SOURCE

Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the Club to make any further statement.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the Club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.

Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the Club.

Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the Club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the Club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

The Club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the Court proceedings.



SOURCE

Kurt, who was fined two weeks’ wages over the incident, joined West Ham from Chelsea last summer in a £29.8 million deal.

He has played 17 times for the east London club in the Premier League.

However, his brother (Yoan) has been suspended ever since.

