Checkout How FCT Minister Of State Empowered Mothers In Abuja (Pictures)

International Women’s Day: FCT Minister Of State, Ramatu Aliyu Empowers Mothers, Calls For Gender Friendly Environment

As part of activities marking the 2022 International Women’s Day, no fewer than three women have been empowered by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu with cash sums of N250,000, N500,000, N1m to assist them in boosting their businesses to cater for their families and orphanages including job opportunities for the graduate children of the Women.

This comes as the Minister noted that some cases of gender-based violence are traceable to lack of empowerment opportunities available to the women.

At a stakeholders forum organised by the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Thursday at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, the Minister noted that there is a wide gap between men and women in terms of access to economic opportunities, urging for empowerment of more women in the country.

The Minister also expressed displeasure that at a time the global community is committing so much time and energy to harness to enormous potentials women have for advancement and promotion of their environment, Nigeria is yet to utilise the opportunity at its disposal to make a strong statement in breaking the society-induced biases against women.

While stating that the theme for this year celebration, which is “Gender Equality Today For a Sustainable Tomorrow” with the hashtag ‘Break the Bias!’ is apt and timely, she called on the National Assembly to revisit and reconsider passing the gender Bills recently rejected by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

This according to the Minister will further bridge the widening disparity between men and women representation in the country’s political scene, adding that a gender friendly environment will enable women replicate the successes they have recorded in their various professional fields at the national stage.

Recall that the National Assembly had on March 1, 2022 while voting for 1999 Constitution amendment rejected Bills seeking to reserve special seats for women at the National and State Houses of Assembly, provide for affirmative action for women in political party administration, and grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman.

This however did not go down well with some women groups and civil society organisations as they have staged series of protests, calling for a rescission of the votes on the affected bills by the lawmakers.

Those in attendance include the Permanent Secretary Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Mrs. Ene Obi, Fatima Abbas Hassan, Director of Gender Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Suleiman Adejoh, President, Messengers of Peace Foundation and other top dignitaries.

