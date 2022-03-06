Chelsea Players’ Salaries Released After Abramovich’s Decision To Sell The Club

A list of Chelsea player wages has emerged online following Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club.

It was announced on Wednesday that billionaire owner Abramovich intended to sell in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old has already received offers and is looking to complete a transaction as soon as possible, with sanctions from UK parliament looming.

Chelsea are one of the wealthiest clubs in England as it stands and Abramovich’s funds have helped them recruit some top quality players.

Data company Spotrac have revealed which players are earning most at Stamford Bridge and Romelu Lukaku is leading the way.

Lukaku arrived from Inter Milan last summer in a £97.5 million deal and it’s believed he earns around £325,000-a-week – the sixth-highest in the Premier League.

Check out the entire list below, with Malang Sarr and Ross Barkley being the two notable omissions.

22. Charly Musonda – £42,000-per-week

21. Edouard Mendy – £52,000-per-week

20. Reece James – £58,000-per-week

19. Ruben Loftus-Cheek – £60,000-per-week

18. Andreas Christensen – £80,000-per-week

17. Mason Mount – £88,462-per-week

=14. Hakim Ziyech – £100,000-per-week

=14. Antonio Rudiger – £100,000-per-week

=14. Marcos Alonso – £100,000-per-week

12. Jorginho – £110,000-per-week

13. Thiago Silva – £105,000-per-week

11. Callum Hudson-Odoi – £120,000-per-week

=7. Christian Pulisic – £150,000-per-week

=7. Mateo Kovacic – £150,000-per-week

=7. Kai Havertz – £150,000-per-week

=7. Cesar Azpilicueta – £150,000-per-week

6. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £155,000-per-week

5. Ben Chilwell -£190,000-per-week

4. Saul Niguez – £198,269-per-week (on loan from Atletico Madrid)

3. Timo Werner – £272,000-per-week

2. N’Golo Kante – £290,000-per-week

1. Romelu Lukaku – £325,000-per-week

Since Abramovich’s arrival in 2003, Chelsea have been one of the most successful teams in the world having won 19 major trophies in that time.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was employed under Abramovich’s ownership and naturally, questions have been asked about his future as well as the club’s summer transfer plans.

Tuchel insists he is committed to Chelsea for the long-term however.

3. Timo Werner – £272,000-per-week

2. N’Golo Kante – £290,000-per-week

1. Romelu Lukaku – £325,000-per-week

Since Abramovich’s arrival in 2003, Chelsea have been one of the most successful teams in the world having won 19 major trophies in that time.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was employed under Abramovich’s ownership and naturally, questions have been asked about his future as well as the club’s summer transfer plans.

Tuchel insists he is committed to Chelsea for the long-term however.

Source: https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Headline/2784455?id=2784455&type=share&language=en

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...