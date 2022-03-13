Chelsea Vs Newcastle Today At 3pm

Newcastle have won one of their last 27 away league games against Chelsea (seven draws, 19 defeats), winning 2-0 under Alan Pardew in May 2012.

Against no other side have Chelsea won more Premier League matches at home than we have against Newcastle (19 – as many as against Tottenham).

Chelsea are unbeaten in our last 34 Premier League home games played in March (29 wins, five draws), since a 4-2 defeat against Sunderland in 2001.

We are unbeaten in our last 16 games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions. The last time we achieved a longer sequence was in 2018 (a run of 17).

Chelsea are looking to win five successive Premier League games for the first time since 2019. That was a run of six that included a 1-0 home win against Newcastle.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Thomas Tuchel’s side have only been defeated twice in 36 games in all competitions, winning 24 of them.

Newcastle are undefeated in the Premier League since before Christmas. They last lost in the competition 10 games ago on 19 December against Man City at James’ Park (0-4).

PREDICTION

Chelsea 2

Newcastle 2

