Chicken Republic Reacts To Sack Of Security Guards

Chicken Republic Responds to Security Guard Video

We’d like to thank our loyal followers and customers for the feedback received on the various social media threads.

As a company, Chicken Republic encourages all staff to have fun at work, and this is evident in the multiple songs, dances and “Nice, Nice!” chants that you will often hear in our stores, whilst you are patronizing them.

It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, this is not true, and hence we need to set the record straight. We take the safety and security of our customers, staff, and assets very seriously and as such, we outsource our security to various private security companies that specialize in these services.

The two security guards in the video work for such a private security company. When the management of the private security company saw the two security guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers, whilst dancing, were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such, were probably not fully focused on their core responsibility, which is, your safety and your security.

There are always multiple sides to every story, and as a company we have taken your feedbackvery seriously. We have followed up with the security company, and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered some retraining. We value your opinions and have heard you! We can assure you that we are in close communication with the security company and will ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.



https://twitter.com/ChickenRepublic/status/1499706920462172160?t=1hP-5LUmxvPRrja7nKbLOQ&s=19

