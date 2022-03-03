Chicken Republic Sacks Staff For Dancing On Duty (Photos)

These guys were sacked for dancing



https://twitter.com/ShoeGuyOtis/status/1499334282795532288

Communicator: These guys appear to be happy at what they do atst entertaining customers… Unfortunately, Chicken Republic sacked them for this ��



https://mobile.twitter.com/___communicator/status/1499345175428091911

Dr Joke Anderson: Chicken Republic sacked these gentlemen for dancing on duty, clearly deviating from their job descriptions.

You are blaming the restaurant and/or the person that uploaded the video.

When will people learn that actions have consequences? These men have themselves to blame.



https://mobile.twitter.com/DrJokeAnderson/status/1499352520287612928

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...