Chigozie Ejike’s Murder: Family Accuses Police Intelligence Unit Of Stopping Trial

The family of one Mr. Chiedozie Ejike of Ezi-Nkwelle Village, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has alleged that there is an ongoing effort by the Nigeria Police Force to shield one Ikenna Okafor and others from prosecution in connection with the murder of Chigozie Ejike.

The suspects, Ikenna Okafor and others, along with Maryland Estate developers and others at large were said to have on 29th of August 2021 attacked and gruesomely murdered Chidozie Ejike in cold blood, when they shot him with their illegally acquired guns.

Him and others were arrested with pump-action rifles.

The suspects were transferred to the homicide department of the Police at Force Investigation Bureau Abuja where they were investigated in connection with the allegation of murder.

An autopsy conducted on the victim indicates that he was shot and killed with a pump-action rifle, the same weapon recovered from the suspects.

The Force legal department which drew up charges by confirming that there was overwhelming evidence against them, directed that they be transferred to Anambra, the place of jurisdiction for trial of the suspects.

They were on Sunday, March 24, 2022, brought to Anambra State for commencement of trial at Magistrate court Nteje in Anambra State on Monday, March 25, 2022.

This was however stalled by the Monday sit-at-home in the South East region.

On Tuesday, the case could not proceed due to the high volume of cases already in the Magistrate’s court, a situation that left the police prosecution team with no option but to pick the next day, being Wednesday.

However, while the arrangement was ongoing to prosecute the suspects, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Intelligence at Force Investigation Bureau on the instruction of IGP Usman Alkali Baba allegedly ordered that the case be transferred back to Abuja along with the suspects for another fresh investigation.

They dispatched Inspr.Maccido Abubakar and Sgt. Nannah Itodo both from Intelligence unit, FIB, Abuja to Awka on Wednesday, 24th of March to take the suspects back to Abuja.

The officers presented a letter signed by one CP Akem-Horsfal Susan requesting the immediate transfer of the case.

Family of the deceased, Mr. Chiedozie Ejike through its legal representative, Barr. Okwuchukwu Okoli, of Law Anchor Chambers, is therefore alleging that this is a plan to shield the suspects and free them from custody.

They wondered how a case that has been duly investigated and the report of the homicide department presented to the legal unit which eventually ordered for commencement of trial on grounds of overwhelming evidence against the suspects be subjected to fresh investigation.

They accused the Intelligence unit of FIB of underhand dealings, calling for the continuation of the arraignment of the suspects.

They are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president and chairman committee on police affairs and Speaker House of Representatives Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Chairman, police service commission, civil society organisations and individuals to intervene so that the family of the deceased will be served justice.

All efforts to reach the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi proved abortive as his phone lines could not be reached.

Source: https://e-newsdesk.com/family-accuses-intelligence-unit-of-fib-of-nigeria-police-of-stopping-murder-trial-of-ikenna-okafor-and-others/

