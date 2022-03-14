Chimerism & DNA: How True Is This Condition?

I was going through the internet like I do every night when I came across this write up.

Is this phenomenon true?

To what extent can it be proven?

How common is it?

‘DNA is really so crazy. Have y’all heard that story about the woman who had a baby with her husband? When he got a DNA test done, the results determined he wasn’t the father.

The mother insisted he was the dad so much so that they repeated the test numerous times. The results remained the same, so the couple got divorced and the man refused to be in the child’s life.

It later came out that based off the DNA results, he wasn’t the father but the uncle of the child. Which was impossible because he was an only child. After a more extensive DNA test, they found out the husband was actually a chimera, which essentially means he had a twin brother that he ate in utero, essentially absorbing his DNA.

So basically the unborn twin brother was the father, even though the husband bore the child.’

