Chinmark Crashes After Failing To Meet 19th March 2022 Deadline Payment

Chinmark initially said it will make payments before end of 19th March 2022.
It has failed in it’s obligation and has issued a ridiculous statement to buy more time.
He is blaming SEC for freezing the bank account but the said bank account doesn’t have substantial amount that can pay it’s partners.
This is just another Ponzi scheme built to fail.
Many invested 1 million, 10 million, 20 million, 30 million, etc
Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah
Dear Partners,
Thank you for being here with us, for staying stronger
and believing in us.
These early months of 2022 has been very
challenging for our organization, against this
background, our company doubled down on its
efforts to grow sustainable value for our customers,
our employees and you, in the other sectors that we
currently serve (Hospitality, Transport, Food and
Logistics), and hence, most of our financial
performance indicators improved.
From the proceeds of our business (Hospitality,
Transportation, Food and Logistics) despite our
operational bank accounts being frozen by Securities
& Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 21,
2021 till date, we resumed payment to our partners
on March 16, 2022; so far, out of 4966 partners, we
have been able to pay 500 partners following an
arithmetic order from our backlogs.
In a bid to show transparency in our dealings as
always, full names of paid partners ought to have
been published today but several calls/messages/
emails from our distinguished partners have further
restricted us from doing this.
Let me reassure you that your money is safe with us
and we remain committed to repaying all partners
soonest, update on partnership repayment will be
provided always and your Managers will call to
follow up; untill then, I would humbly request you to
kindly bear with us.
With our operating performance growing strong, we
will be providing timely updates in all areas as it
affects your pending partnerships with us and other
sectors that we have business presence in. We look
forward to fully resolving this matter against the
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), and we
are determined to learn all that we can from this
incident to be smarter, stronger and better as a
company.
We might not be able to fully purge ourselves
soonest from the negative effects that this crisis
caused our businesses in the other sectors and our
customers mindset, your loyalty is reflected in our
Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures the
likelihood of customers recommending Chinmark
Group (Transportation, Food Services, Logistics
Services & Hospitality) to others; this score has
significantly and steadily improved over the years
and we humbly ask that you keep patronizing our
businesses to enable us pass through this phase
successfully.
In a world that looks increasingly fragile and
challenged to deal with existential threats to our
health, environmental, social and economic future, we
at Chinmark Group will keep living up to our purpose
for 2022 and beyond; Chinmark Group solidity and
value creation power remains strong and keeps
growing.
For all the inconveniences and frustrations that the
delay in the repayment of this capital has caused
you, we are very sorry and we apologize for all. We
understand that people’s dreams and a lot of plans
has been on hold by this delay, please accept our
sincere apology.
We have received lots of petitions from Government
agencies by aggrieved partners, we truly understand
how you feel; we humbly ask that you remain calm
and exercise more patience while we sort out these
repayments and pass through this crisis as these
petitions are affecting timely execution of our
business operations – which we depend on to make
repayments.
On behalf of our leadership team and all Chinmark
Group employees, we thank you for your trust and
ongoing support. Thank you for trusting the Chinmark
Brand. We do not take it for granted, and once again,
we reassure you that your funds are safe.
All our branches are fully open to serve you.
For further information, please contact us on:
Email: info@chinmarkgroup.com
Phone number:
09084442018
08106706639
09131033220
09131033255
09062819828
09062819826
09123713515
Signed:
Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah.
Chairman Chinmark Group.
