Chinmark Crashes After Failing To Meet 19th March 2022 Deadline Payment

Chinmark initially said it will make payments before end of 19th March 2022.

It has failed in it’s obligation and has issued a ridiculous statement to buy more time.

He is blaming SEC for freezing the bank account but the said bank account doesn’t have substantial amount that can pay it’s partners.

This is just another Ponzi scheme built to fail.

Many invested 1 million, 10 million, 20 million, 30 million, etc

Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Dear Partners,

Thank you for being here with us, for staying stronger

and believing in us.

These early months of 2022 has been very

challenging for our organization, against this

background, our company doubled down on its

efforts to grow sustainable value for our customers,

our employees and you, in the other sectors that we

currently serve (Hospitality, Transport, Food and

Logistics), and hence, most of our financial

performance indicators improved.

From the proceeds of our business (Hospitality,

Transportation, Food and Logistics) despite our

operational bank accounts being frozen by Securities

& Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 21,

2021 till date, we resumed payment to our partners

on March 16, 2022; so far, out of 4966 partners, we

have been able to pay 500 partners following an

arithmetic order from our backlogs.

In a bid to show transparency in our dealings as

always, full names of paid partners ought to have

been published today but several calls/messages/

emails from our distinguished partners have further

restricted us from doing this.

Let me reassure you that your money is safe with us

and we remain committed to repaying all partners

soonest, update on partnership repayment will be

provided always and your Managers will call to

follow up; untill then, I would humbly request you to

kindly bear with us.

With our operating performance growing strong, we

will be providing timely updates in all areas as it

affects your pending partnerships with us and other

sectors that we have business presence in. We look

forward to fully resolving this matter against the

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), and we

are determined to learn all that we can from this

incident to be smarter, stronger and better as a

company.

We might not be able to fully purge ourselves

soonest from the negative effects that this crisis

caused our businesses in the other sectors and our

customers mindset, your loyalty is reflected in our

Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures the

likelihood of customers recommending Chinmark

Group (Transportation, Food Services, Logistics

Services & Hospitality) to others; this score has

significantly and steadily improved over the years

and we humbly ask that you keep patronizing our

businesses to enable us pass through this phase

successfully.

In a world that looks increasingly fragile and

challenged to deal with existential threats to our

health, environmental, social and economic future, we

at Chinmark Group will keep living up to our purpose

for 2022 and beyond; Chinmark Group solidity and

value creation power remains strong and keeps

growing.

For all the inconveniences and frustrations that the

delay in the repayment of this capital has caused

you, we are very sorry and we apologize for all. We

understand that people’s dreams and a lot of plans

has been on hold by this delay, please accept our

sincere apology.

We have received lots of petitions from Government

agencies by aggrieved partners, we truly understand

how you feel; we humbly ask that you remain calm

and exercise more patience while we sort out these

repayments and pass through this crisis as these

petitions are affecting timely execution of our

business operations – which we depend on to make

repayments.

On behalf of our leadership team and all Chinmark

Group employees, we thank you for your trust and

ongoing support. Thank you for trusting the Chinmark

Brand. We do not take it for granted, and once again,

we reassure you that your funds are safe.

All our branches are fully open to serve you.

For further information, please contact us on:

Email: info@chinmarkgroup.com

Phone number:

09084442018

08106706639

09131033220

09131033255

09062819828

09062819826

09123713515

Signed:

Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah.

Chairman Chinmark Group.



https://www.facebook.com/100052101756866/posts/510571717356216/?app=fbl

