Chinmark: ‘I’m Deaf! I Am A Woman With Disability, I’m An Investor.’ (Picture)

By Catherine Chi Edeh:

Dear Chinmark Group

Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Trinity Marksman etal,

I have refrained from posting about you here.

You asked that we give you 60 days.

60 days has come and gone.

Now you started asking for 7 to 9months.

So you’ll perfect all evil plans you may have in the offing.

At this juncture, I’ve lost my patience and all the respect I had for you.

I didn’t post when others were raining insults and curses on you everywhere.

Because I know human are too hasty.

And I had wanted to give you benefit of doubt.

But you continuous dribbling, top secrecy, silence and suspicious movements/dealings can no longer be ignored.

I am an investor!

I am deaf!

I am a woman with disability.

All the money I ever made working, consulting, partnering, facilitating, traveling interstates on arduous businesses, as well as outside the country, are with you!

Everything!!!

It took me so many years of stress, sleepless nights, risks to health, insecurities, etc to save that money. A person with disability!

My legal representative went to serve you at your Abuja office but it was locked up.

We served you electronically(WhatsApp and emails) following the directives your manager provided with a 24hrs ultimatum which you have blatantly disregarded and dish out to me and my legal representative to give you 7 to 9months more. O di egwu!

You have over ten billion naira belonging to Nigerians.

THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE INFORMATION PAGE

Nigerian Police Force Hqtrs

Nigerian police

The Nigerian police FORCE

THE NIGERIAN POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND.

The Nigerian SPY Police

ËFCC

EFCC

EFCC Head Office Wuse 2,Abuja

HQ Nigerian Army

Interpol

INTERPOL HQ

Don’t let Chinedu Marksman escape this country as such is tantamount to aiding and abetting coordinated crimes.

Chinmark being made to take responsibility and paying every investor to the last kobo will serve as a big deterrent to other criminals intending to toe that path in Nigeria.

All the suffer I suffer for my money..

Wait oo.. CHINMARK WE GO FIGHT THIS FIGHT!

Wait first, let me clear this work on my table.

Nigerians make una tell Chinmark to pay my money o!!!

Money I been dey sweat and get high BP for years now to float deserving special schools of acceptable standards for children and youth with disabilities in Nigeria.

This is what I stand for and will willingly sacrifice myself for.

Chinmark, you won’t eat that money!

No way!

Naija must grow, and inclusively too.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5563701283659827&id=100000600321418

