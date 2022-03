Nollywood star actress, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha marks her 42nd birthday today.

For every mountain You brought me over…

For every trial You’ve seen me through…

For every blessing…

Hallelujah

For this I give you PRAISE !!!

Thank you Lord for another year !

Happy birthday Chioma !

#ChiomaChukwuka

#March12

#BirthdayGirl



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca-1sDwNPLn/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...